media release: Tiffany Joseph, an associate professor of sociology and international affairs at Northeastern University will speak at the UW-Madison on Monday, April 21 in Ingraham Hall 336 about her research on the disparities in access to health insurance faced by immigrant communities across the United States. The presentation is sponsored by the Chican@ & Latin@ Studies Program, along with the Center for the Demography of Health and Aging and the Departments of African American Studies and Sociology.

In her recent book Not All In: Race, Immigration, and Health Care Exclusion in the Age of Obamacare, Prof. Joseph shows how patients’ race, ethnicity, and legal status determine their access to health coverage and care. Despite progressive policy strides in health care reform, immigrant communities continue to experience stark disparities across the United States. Examining Boston’s Brazilian, Dominican, and Salvadoran communities, Prof. Joseph provides an exhaustive analysis spanning nearly a decade to highlight the profound impacts of the Affordable Care Act and subsequent policy shifts on these marginalized groups. Urging policymakers, health care providers, and activists to rethink strategies that bridge the gap between legislation and life, this book reminds us that in the realm of health care, being progressive is not synonymous with inclusivity.

For more information, please contact the Chican@ & Latin@ Studies Program at chicla@letsci.wisc.edu or (608) 263-4486.