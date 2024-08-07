media release: Join us for TIGHT FIVES ON STATE – a Madison Comedy Week special event! Think “The Mic on State” but with a curated lineup of incredible up-and-coming comics from all around the country doing their tight 5! Comics come from far and wide to perform here at the club, and we’re super excited to be holding this event during the Madison Comedy Week festival. Typical Wednesday rules apply: Walk-up only, first come first serve, 9pm, $5 admission!