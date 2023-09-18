Tightwire, Walt Hamburger

media release: Pop punk act Tightwire formerly named "Drones" started as an acoustic project in 2015 by Paul Kettler. Through playing basement shows and opening for bands at The Triple Rock Social Club and Hexagon Kettler had met Parker Thompson and Tane Graves who joined in late 2016 to complete the three piece idea Kettler had intended all along. From 2016 - early 2018 the three had released two EPs on Bloated Kat Records under the name Drones. As of June 6th, 2023, Tightwire has released their second record "Head Full of Snakes" via Red Scare Industries and have a handful of North America dates announced in support of the record.

Tightwire will be joined by singer/songwriter Walt Hamburger from Appleton, Wisconsin on Monday September 18th at the Crucible (3116 Commercial Ave, Madison, WI 53714) at 7pm. The cover is $10.