Tilikum
American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
media release: It's almost time to thaw out one of our favorite frigid-weather events - Winter Words! Join us for this beloved play-reading series on select Mondays in January, February and March in the Touchstone. Tickets $40 | Performances Begin at 7:00 PM.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 7 at 10:00 AM on the APT website. Make an ordering plan today- these play readings sell out quickly!
February 23, 2026
By Kristiana Rae Colón
A fantastical and visceral play based on the infamous orca. The Chicago Sun-Times raves "it's pure poetry-in-motion."