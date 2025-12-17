media release: It's almost time to thaw out one of our favorite frigid-weather events - Winter Words! Join us for this beloved play-reading series on select Mondays in January, February and March in the Touchstone. Tickets $40 | Performances Begin at 7:00 PM.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 7 at 10:00 AM on the APT website. Make an ordering plan today- these play readings sell out quickly!

February 23, 2026

Tilikum

By Kristiana Rae Colón

A fantastical and visceral play based on the infamous orca. The Chicago Sun-Times raves "it's pure poetry-in-motion."