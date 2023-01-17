media release: TILL (2022)

In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to exose the racism behind the attack while working to ha ve those involved brought to justice. Stars: Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall and Frankie Faison. Drama, History, Biography. 2 hours 10 minutes. Rated PG-13.

Movies are on Tuesday afternoons at 12:30 pm. To register for programs, call (608) 266-6581 or email seniorcenter@cityofmadison.com.