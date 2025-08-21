media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

t’s been a long time, but happy to have THE TILLERS back!

The Tillers have been thumping their own distinctive sound of string band style folk music for a decade, riding it all over the country and across the sea. Four studio albums and one live record have won them praise as modern folk storytellers of the national soundscape.

“Like no other group I’ve ever heard, the Tillers are able to break your heart with an intangible, timeless pain. Combined they harmonize like the Celestial Monochorde of old, awakening once again the ancient muses to strum the heartstrings of man...”

– Col. JD Wilkes