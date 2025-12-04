Tim Case, Jules Iolyn, JT Spartz

media release: Tim Case is a songwriter from Eau Claire. His latest album is 2025's "Hall of Mirrors" praised by the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram as "A modern, uniquely-Wisconsin take on classic folk and Americana music.”

Jules Iolyn is a Madison-based musician writing songs with fierce independence, sass, and wit. By blending the lines between genres, she appeals to all kinds of folks who just like good, smart music. And even those who don’t. With Jules, the essence is in the details.

JT Spartz applies his unique voice to crafty lyrics as a singer both playful and sincere. Drawing on two recent EP releases (July 2024 & 2025) with his Madison-based band Dogtown Hollow, expect to hear familiar originals tailored for solo-acoustic performance.