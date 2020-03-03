Tim Cavanagh, Mike Mercury
Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965
press release: So, did you hear the one about the high school teacher who walked into a comedy club–and they hired him? That’s where the Tim Cavanagh comedy story begins. Join us for a fun filled evening of side-splitting laughter! 18+ Show. 2 Drink minimum. $15.
Info
Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965 View Map
Comedy