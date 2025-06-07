media release: Tim Grimm, on Saturday, June 7, 6:30 pm - our first outdoor concert of 2025! Tim Grimm is a Renaissance man in the performing arts world, forging a rich and varied career that blends his love of songwriting, travel, and acting in theatre, film and television. For most of his 25-year career as a storytelling balladeer in the tradition of John Prine, Woody Guthrie, and Bob Dylan, Tim has written primarily about community, history, family, and social issues - often framed by his strong sense of place and the many years he spent on the family farm he built in rural Indiana. We love Tim's music and so will you.

CONCERT DETAILS: Admission fee for all concerts is $20; all proceeds go to our musicians. To To reserve your spaces, send or drop off your check or cash to Anne and David, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703 (check payable to David Wallner), or use PayPal (annedave.ourhouse@gmail.com) or Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. We hold checks to be cashed after the concert date, and we’ll send out a reminder/logistics message to all attendees right before the concert. Indoor concerts take place in our living room, an enclosed space without a lot of room to physically distance. We expect indoor concert attendees to be COVID-vaccinated. Masks are optional. Questions? Contact annedave@chorus.net | 608 335 7909.