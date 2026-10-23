Tim Kaiser, Anmati, Tyler Lantta, gwubbi

media release: Tim Kaiser is well known in the atmospheric experimental music scene for his blending of acousto-electric contraptions and Frankenstein electronics to create ethereal, layered drones. His sonic landscapes have been called “experiments in adventurous art” and “eclectic genius” by the likes of Make Magazine, Wired, the New Art Examiner and the Associated Press. Mr. Kaiser was featured on the PBS program MakeTV and has headlined numerous experimental music festivals in the US.

https://tim-kaiser.org

https://www.instagram.com/timkaiserduluth

Anmati are a progressive ambient minimalist trio. Explore the inner and outer limits of improvised music with Matt Blair (synthesizer), Andrew Fitzpatrick (guitar, synthesizer), and Tim Russell (percussion, synthesizer).

https://andfitzpatrick.bandcamp.com

http://mattblairmusic.net

https://www.instagram.com/mattblair_music/

https://avoidancepolicy.bandcamp.com

https://www.instagram.com/avoidancepolicy

Tyler Lantta is a new music composer and performer. At UW-Whitewater he studied composition under Jeff Herriott and free improvisation under Brad Townsend. There he got experience writing in a variety of 20th century styles ranging from the classical tradition to genres of popular music. In addition to this, he gained experience improvising in various eclectic ensembles, where he played alongside anything from prepared piano to Moog synthesizer to anything in between. When he is not working on art music, he contributes music to video game projects. His performance at Communication will be drawing inspiration from Brian Eno, Terry Riley, and Fred Frith.

gwubbi is a solo project of the multimedia artist Gwendolyn R. Rebernak-McKee, where she is a performer of acoustic instruments and synthesizers that are often interlinked via a complex custom-built software. Her music ranges in genre from ambient drone to techno, and she regularly creates systems that only exist to fulfill the requirements of a specific performance or track. Her work is often centered around the theme of transcendence and the boundaries of the flesh-body in space.

https://eczemicelbows.bandcamp.com

https://gwenrrm.com/home