Tim Kliphuis & Jimmy Grant

Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Join us for an intimate evening of Gypsy Jazz Duets featuring the internationally acclaimed violinist Tim Kliphuis and master guitarist Jimmy Grant. This private concert offers ticket holders exclusive access to Leopold’s—just you, the music, and the magic of the night.

With dazzling improvisation and deep musical chemistry, Kliphuis and Grant bring the spirit of Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli to life, blending swing, classical, and folk influences into a performance that’s both virtuosic and soulful.

