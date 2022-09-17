Tim Loves Broadway

media release: Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers shares his love of Broadway with you through story and song. Joined by a cast of singers, Tim will tell stories of his life, starting in childhood through his days at Overture Center—like the time he had dinner with a scantily clad movie star or ended up asleep in a snowbank after a night on the town. Interspersed between the stories, you’ll hear some of your (and Tim’s) favorite showtunes and perhaps some that are new to you. If you know Tim, you know this is going to be a humorous and unforgettable show.