Tim Mulcahy

press release: “It is said by the Eldar that in water there lives yet the echo of the Music of the Ainur more than in any substance that is in this Earth.” -- J.R.R.Tolkien, The Silmarillion

"In Tolkien’s mythical masterpiece, "The Silmarillion," the Music of the Ainur refers to the great song composed by the Ainur or Holy Ones, immortal spirits existing before the dawn of Creation. Harmonious from the start, the composition of the Great Song soon evolved to include two themes that "were utterly at variance.

"When I photographed the images in this exhibit I heard and was inspired by the echoes resident in the water before me. The images are pictorial verses highlighting the two opposing themes interwoven in the song of creation. Although less obvious than the visible elements depicted in each photograph, the echoes were also captured, if only figuratively. From the roar of waterfalls, thunder of crashing surf, the delicate rhythms of waves gently lapping against the side of a boat, or the peaceful silence of a calm lake, the echoes exist just below the surface.

