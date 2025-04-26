media release: ”PhotoSynthesis” is a collection of unique abstract images celebrating color, form, freedom, ambiguity and imaginative interpretation, all inspired by 20th century modern art. Images were created by fusion of photographic and digital art processes in the modern digital darkroom.

Tim Mulcahy is an award-winning amateur photographer specializing in architectural, landscape and abstract photography. His images have appeared in books, magazines and in numerous local exhibits. He currently lives in Waunakee.

The exhibit will open on Saturday, April 26 and will run through Saturday, June 21. The reception is on Thursday, May 1st from 7:00 – 9:00pm, with remarks at 7:30pm. Refreshments will be served.

PhotoMidwest Gallery; open Saturdays, 12-4 PM, 700 Rayovac Drive, Suite 212, Madison