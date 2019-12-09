press release: Nov 2019 - Feb 2020

Pigments of Imagination: An Exhibit of Modern Photographic Art by Tim Mulcahy

"The images in this exhibit represent the artist's current work creating original abstract images inspired by modern painting genres, particularly geometric abstraction. The images employ photography’s objectivity as an essential starting point in the creation of wholly non-representational compositions that exert their impact without reference to the original, recognizable objects, all of which have been deliberately rendered unfamiliar in the post-capture creative process. The exhibit is a celebration of color, form, freedom and imagination."