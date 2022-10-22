× Expand Tim O'Neill A table carved from a felled tree. A beaver-inspired work by Tim O'Neill.

media release: September 16 - November 6, 2022, we present Charles Munch: Miracles & Mysteries, 19th Annual Ceramics Invitational: Group Show, In no. 5: Halls Creek Lodge by Tim O’Neill

In-Person Artist Talks:

Charles Munch October 1 2pm

Tim O’Neill October 22 2pm

Charles Munch: Miracles & Mysteries

Charles Munch’s oil paintings are thoughtful meditations on humans’ place within the natural world. Distilling each subject to its most essential form, Munch creates a clear visual language of signs and avatars, using vibrant color and bold line to form connections and express emotional states in these dynamic compositions. These scenes, veritable Nature Icons, invite the viewer to consider their relationship with the natural world and existentially question their place within it.

19th Annual Ceramics Invitational: Group Show

For the 19th year, Abel Contemporary Gallery will host an invitational of new works by ceramicists from across the country. One of our most anticipated exhibits, the show will be available in person and online, including the work of Jamie Bates Slone, Sandra Byers, Winthrop Byers, Jeff Campana, Nick DeVries, Delores Fortuna, Stuart Gair, Daniel Garver, Mark Goudy, Gerit Grimm, Rain Harris, Rick Hintze, Stacey Johnson Hardy, Nicole McLaughlin, Charlie Olson, Kyungmin Park, Matt Repsher, Reid Schoonover, Juliane Shibata, Jose Sierra, Mark Skudlarek, and Shumpei Yamaki.

In no. 5: Halls Creek Lodge: Tim O’Neill

Tim O’Neill is an accomplished studio artist working in both wood and metal. His most recent body of work, Halls Creek Lodge, looks to Castor canadensis, the North American Beaver, for inspiration. While surveying damage wrought by beavers on a recent visit to a friend’s riverside cabin, O’Neill was struck by the uncanny resemblance between a chewed piece of wood and Constantin Brancusi’s sculpture, Torso of a Young Man. O’Neill sees the works in this body as collaborations with beavers, using gnawed wood forms as impetus for furniture and sculptures. Drawing connections between the “mark making” of the beaver’s teeth and the wood worker’s chisels and saws, O’Neill also creates imagined sculptural tools using cast beaver teeth in playful visual comparisons.

Abel Contemporary Gallery is open Tuesdays through Sundays 10am – 5pm.