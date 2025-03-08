Tim Whalen Trio

media release: Milwaukee native Tim Whalen is a highly versatile jazz pianist, keyboard player, producer, composer, arranger, and educator. His passion and dedication to his art shine in everything he touches. He’s played all over the world and has written music for everything from solo pieces to orchestras. From 2010 to late 2023, Tim was a member of the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” in Washington, DC, where he served as keyboard player, arranger, and music director for the pop / commercial music group Downrange. Outside of the Army Band, he was deeply involved in the DC music scene, where he played with the finest musicians in the area, including Lena Seikaly, Tommy Cecil, Chuck Redd, Paul Pieper, Tedd Baker, Lyle Link, Kenny Rittenhouse, Kris Funn, Elijah Jamal Balbed, Donvonte McCoy, Victor Provost, Mark Prince, Zack Pride, Tom Baldwin, Paul Langosch, The Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra, and others. As a highly respected bandleader, his groups have presented sold-out concerts at Blues Alley, The Kennedy Center, Twins Jazz, the Smithsonian, and the Strathmore Music Center. In late 2023, Tim returned home to Milwaukee and quickly re-established himself as a musical force in the Midwest. Beyond the Washington, DC, and Milwaukee areas, Tim has played with David “Fathead” Newman, Ernie Adams, Fred Wesley, Wessell Anderson, Ambrose Akinmusire, Jon Hendricks, Vic Juris, Richard Davis, Dennis Irwin, Tim Ries, Clyde Stubblefield, Bones Malone, Jackie Allen, Ben Sidran, Jorge Drexler, Marcus Belgrave, and Andy Martin.

“He is an exceptional player who fully understands the jazz language and is fully conversant with all genres of the music.” - Kenny Barron

Whalen is also highly regarded as a composer, arranger, orchestrator, and music producer. In 2005, he orchestrated the string arrangement for the Oscar-winning song “El Otro Lado del Rio” by Jorge Drexler from the film The Motorcycle Diaries. Tim has also written music for commercials, and his music for the DeJope Bingo ad campaign won an Addy award in Wisconsin. Versatility is so important these days, and he is equally at home writing music for an orchestra as he is writing for a jazz quintet. In March 2009, he premiered an orchestra commission for the Cobb Symphony in Atlanta, where they played the music of The Who featuring a 5-piece rock band accompanied by a 60-piece orchestra.

John Christensen is an Award winning bassist, composer and Shifting Paradigm recording artist John Christensen supplies an open-hearted solidity and adventurous spirit to all of his music endeavors. With an appetite for expressing in many musical genres and situations, John has found a unique compositional voice, as demonstrated on his highly acclaimed debut album as a leader, Dear Friend.

While an ardent student and practitioner of improvised Black American Music, John’s music also has deep roots in Rock, Folk, and Americana. Content to have his bass playing compared to Charlie Haden’s lyricism, as in reviews for Johannes Wallmann’s latest album Precarious Towers, he’s also happy to have comparisons difficult to find. His compositions strive toward a hopefulness and appreciation for the beauty and awe of life, and the wonder of small, important things.

Hannah Johnson provides an adventurous and joyful approach to her musical endeavors. Hannah’s desire to express herself in various genres keeps her busy composing and playing drums within the jazz idiom as well as folk + indie music.

In her Milwaukee based quartet, Heirloom, she brings a mesmerizing optimism and compositional voice. Her awe of rhythm, emotive harmonic structures and a touch of chaos drives Hannah's musical approach. You can hear her enriched sound within her song "ISF" - a harmonically elusive yet personable homage to Duke Ellington’s “Isfahan.”

Hannah has become a highly sought-after side musician, playing with numerous regional and international artists and bands. She recently toured with soul and R&B artist, Durand Jones, who opened for country musician, Orville Peck, on his North American “Stampede Tour”.

In addition to Hannah's drumming, her voice soothes and soars within her songwriting as seen in her debut album with the band Finding Frances in 2023. You can find Hannah's song "Scotland" on their album For Flowers Yet to Bloom.

Hannah began her drum studies in high school with Milwaukee native Dave Bayles. After graduating from the IU Jacobs School of Music, Hannah returned to her hometown where she is a favored drummer in the local jazz scene.