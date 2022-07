media release: Growing up on a South Dakota farm, Tim Wolf's aspirations in music have always outweighed the life he was accustomed to. Finding success as an entrepreneur in his adult life, his music career would not start until a friend demanded he pursue his true dream. Now located in Nashville, Tim Wolf looks to create music that 'transcends physical geography', citing inspirations such as Johnny Cash, John Mayer, Tom Waits, Eric Clapton, Elton John and The Revivalists. Held in our cozy Lounge Area. Free.