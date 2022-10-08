media release: USA | 1979 | DCP | 112 min.

Director: Nicholas Meyer; Cast: Malcolm McDowell, Mary Steenburgen, David Warner

One of the wittiest and most entertaining fantasies of its era, Time After Time begins with the premise that famed science fiction author H.G. Wells (McDowell) actually invented his own time machine in 1893. When the device is hijacked by Jack the Ripper (Warner), Wells must find his way to 1979 San Francisco in order to stop the serial killer. Out of his element and out of his time, Wells finds love and support from a helpful bank teller (Steenburgen). This was the feature directorial debut for novelist and screenwriter Nicholas Meyer, who takes a light-hearted, classical Hollywood approach, right down to the lush score from Golden Age composer Miklos Rosza. After the screening, an in-person conversation with Nicholas Meyer.

