RSVP for Time for Tea

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Sample a variety of herbal beverages fresh from Olbrich's Herb Garden! Consider old favorites like mint and lemon balm in a new way, and explore new possibilities with chia seeds and floral simple syrups. Learn how easy and fun it is to incorporate infusible plants into your garden! Youth Accepted: Ages 12 and up. Instructor: Erin Presley, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 9-10:30am, Thursday, August 1; Registration Deadline: Thursday, July 25

OR 6:30-8pm, Thursday, August 1; Registration Deadline: Thursday, July 25

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $18/$14 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
