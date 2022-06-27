Time(is): An Exploration of Black Art in Madison reception

Works by four Black Madison-based artists — Sharon L. Bjyrd, Simone Lawrence, Alice Y. Traore and Teena Wilder — are currently featured in the light-filled third-floor gallery at Central Library. The wide-ranging exhibit is meant to inspire conversation and reflection. Guest curator Sophia Abrams included the artists' individual curated book lists, a great tie-in to the library. A closing reception from 6-8 p.m. on June 27 will include artist talks and more activities.

media release: April 1, 2022 through July 1, 2022

Closing reception: Monday, Jun 27, 6:00pm to 8:00pm: All are welcome to join the curator, exhibiting artists, and collaborators in celebrating the current exhibition - Time(is): an Exploration of Black Art in Madison before it closes on July 1. There will be artist talks, performances, and hands-on activities, open to all ages.

Time(is): An Exploration of Black Art in Madison highlights the works of four Black Madison-based artists who explore creating portraits through visual, performance, and conceptual art practices. These works capture moments in time as well as the passing of time and it’s intangibility.

Guest curator Sophia Abrams brings her expertise in local history archiving into the curation of this show by exploring the unique lens of these four artists along with their individual curated book lists that anchor their own narratives and creative practices. As these works exist boldly in this space the hope is to inspire conversation, celebration, and care in this time we share.

Time(is): An Exploration of Black Art in Madison is organized & curated by Sophia Abrams, with support from The Bubbler at Madison Public Library. Support for this exhibition is provided by Madison Public Library Foundation.

Response by: Charles Payne (poetry) & Jada Thompson (audio interpretation)

Design work by: Jaundy Brunswick

Videography by: Elyza Therese Parker

VIEWING THE SHOW:

Time(is): An Exploration of Black Art in Madison is on display at the Diane Endres Ballweg Gallery on the 3rd floor of Central Library from 4/1/22 - 7/1/22. This exhibition will be available for viewing during open library hours. Call the library before traveling to confirm viewing hours for the exhibit at 1-608-266-6350, at times the gallery is closed due to private event rentals that share the space.

THE EXHIBITING ARTISTS:

Alice Y. Traore currently resides in Madison, WI, yet has deep roots in Peoria, IL, where most of her immediate family resides. Her interest in art and her natural talents originate from a lifetime of admiration of her artist father, Preston Jackson, who is a sculptor and painter. Alice describes herself as a self-taught watercolor artist who uses painting as a form of meditation and self-care. As a Black woman working on the predominantly white campus of University of Wisconsin-Madison, Alice feels it is essential to her well-being to have a creative outlet. Alice works as a facilitator and curriculum designer of learning communities that assist faculty and staff in the exploration and implications of their social and cultural identities. Because of her work, she navigates issues related to racism, white supremacy culture and patriarchy not only in her personal life but in her professional life as well.

Her artist-life adds an additional layer of depth to her full-time work as it provides her further space to explore her own socio-cultural journey

Simone Lawrence (she, her) is a Black, queer womyn and artist hailing from the Bay Area, California. Since residing in Madison, WI, Lawrence has worked endlessly at cultivating her lifelong passion and talents in acrylic painting, drawing, mural art, and performance art. Her artistry most commonly explores art activism and highlights revolutionary leaders from varied platforms; she uses her own platforms in art and youth mentorship to educate and challenge folx about the history of social justice movements and Black excellence.

By way of enrichment activities and art therapy, Lawrence hopes to inspire and empower young folks to become growing activists by giving them the space to instill pride in their work, find their voice, express their emotions, and grow firm in their convictions - especially as it relates to the fight against injustice.

Sharon L. Bjyrd is best known for her vibrant portraits celebrating the beauty and diversity of the black experience. "I seek to honor the individuality of people of color and to depict the different ways we go about expressing our blackness."

Sharon was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, moving to Madison in the early 90's. She attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison, studying Social Work and Afro American studies and went on to work in the domestic violence field and serving women in poverty at organizations like the YWCA of Madison and the Wisconsin Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Self-taught, with a few classes along the way, Sharon entered the art world as a second passion after a life slowdown due to Lupus and sickle cell disease created the space to re-discover her love of art in the form of painting. Her medium of choice is acrylic paint, though she's known to dabble in mixed media.

Sharon's work has been featured: in the book "Let's Talk About It, The Art, The Artists and The Racial Justice Movement on Madison's State Street" 2021; as a mural at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art during the George Floyd riots 2020; "Bohemian Black" solo exhibit, Roberta Gallery, UW-Whitewater 2020; as an emerging artist at MMOCA 's Art Fair on the Square 2019; "Flowers in the Garden Exhibit" The South Side Community Art Center 2019, Chicago; Hatch Art House, Madison, WI and the Silver Room Block Party 100 Canvas Event in Chicago. She is currently one of four artists in the BridgeWork art accelerator program at Art Lit Lab in Madison.

Teena Wilder (she, they) is a multidisciplinary artist and writer from rural Summerton, South Carolina. Wilder received her BFA from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design in New Studio Practice with minors in both Humanities and Art History. She has received many honors including the Ellen Battel Stoeckel Fellowship from Yale Norfolk School of Art, the McClure-Scanlin Visual Artist Residency Award from Piedmont College, and will be an artist-in-residence at ACRE residency in the summer of 2022. They are currently based in Madison, WI.