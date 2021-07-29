press release: Thank you, Madison Classical Guitar Society, for the generous sponsorship for the series of concerts on the last Thursday of every month. This month, we feature Timothy Steis.

Timothy Steis is an accomplished classical guitarist born in the Chesapeake Bay area of Maryland. He has received Performance Degrees from Florida State University and Shenandoah Conservatory under renowned pedagogues Bruce Holzman and Julian Gray. Tim has won prizes in multiple competitions and has performed in the Masterclasses of SoloDuo, Pavel Steidl, Jorge Caballero, and many more. Aside from being a player, Tim is also an up-and-coming luthier. He began building guitars during his time at FSU and was self-taught until apprenticing with renowned Baltimore luthier Ross Gutmeier during his Master's degree. He is currently a doctoral student at the University of Wisconsin – Madison and is a recipient of the Paul Collins Fellowship.

These free events are in collaboration with MCGS and supported by Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation. This project is also funded in part by a grant from the Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board. Support free live music, please donate to www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive or Venmo @cafe-coda-1 Thank you so much for your support!