ONLINE: Timothy Steis

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert. No in-person attendance.

media release: Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

Program

Elegie Johann Kaspar Mertz (1806-1856)

Violin Sonata No. 2 in A minor BWV 1003 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Grave

Fugue

Andante

Allegro

Histoire Du Tango Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

Bordello 1900

Cafe 1930

Night Club 1960

Modern-Day Concert

Timothy Steis is an accomplished classical guitarist born in the Chesapeake Bay area of Maryland. He has received Performance Degrees from Florida State University and Shenandoah Conservatory under renowned pedagogues Bruce Holzman and Julian Gray. Tim has won prizes in multiple competitions, and has performed in the Masterclasses of SoloDuo, Pavel Steidl, Jorge Caballero and many more.

Aside from being a player, Tim is also an up-and-coming luthier. He began building guitars during his time at FSU, and was self-taught until apprenticing with renowned Baltimore luthier Ross Gutmeier during his Master’s degree. He is currently a doctoral student at University of Wisconsin – Madison, and is a recipient of the Paul Collins Fellowship.