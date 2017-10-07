Tina Marie Hallis, Kathleen Watson, Susan Young

Barnes & Noble-West Towne 7433 Mineral Point Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: You are invited to Women, Words & Wisdom!

Please join Tina Marie Hallis, Kathleen Watson, and Susan Young for our Barnes & Noble Book Signing on Saturday, October 7, at the West Towne Mall in Madison.

It will be a delightful meet & greet as well as a celebration of the launch of our new books! We sincerely hope you can join us!

608-827-0809
