media release: Recast…When Things Break: Screen Printing & Artist Talk on Friday, June 19 from 6:30 to 8:00 PM with Tinuade Oyelwo offers an immediate and personal point of entry into Oyelwo’s larger artistic vision. The event invites participants into a communal act of making while encouraging reflection on who is represented, whose stories are preserved, and how art can question and reshape the narratives we inherit.

During the program, artist Tinuade Oyelwo will lead an artist-led walkthrough, present a brief artist talk, and offer select attendees the opportunity to participate in hands-on screen printing.

Free and open to the public