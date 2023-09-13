Tiny but Mighty: What the Fruit Fly can Teach us About Stem Cells, Diet, and Fertility

media release: Join Morgridge Institute investigator Dr. Daniela Drummond-Barbosa for a fascinating look at how the tiny but mighty fruit fly can help scientists understand the genetic drivers of stem cell disorders, obesity, infertility, and more through fundamental research of biological processes.

Dr. Drummond-Barbosa’s lab explores how tissues develop from stem cells, how fertility is controlled, and how physiology impacts reproduction. They are particularly passionate about understanding the effects of external factors like diet, temperature, and exercise.

Everyone is familiar with the fruit fly or Drosophila melanogaster, as an everyday nuisance around the fruit bowl. But this tiny organism is also a powerful genetic model important to the history of medical science. Drosophila research is connected to many Nobel Prize-winning discoveries with direct implications for human health.

Join us for a special lecture to learn more about the amazing science we can learn from this humble organism.