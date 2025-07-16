media release: Treat your little ones to a dinner date designed just for them. Draw on your placemat, dance through dessert, and enjoy a carefree, kid-friendly “fine” dining experience.

Tiny Diners is a family-friendly take on a “fine dining” experience. Parents can bring their children on a date night and enjoy a stress-free way to dine al fresco. Families can pick up takeout from any one of Hilldale’s great cafes and restaurants and enjoy it in The Plaza. There, families will find entertainment of all kinds for kids to enjoy while they have their dinner.

We have limited space in The Plaza and want to be sure everyone can enjoy the entertainment, so pre-registration is required. Choose from two ticketed time slots each week: 5 PM or 6 PM. Tickets are $5/child, with the proceeds going to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Parents and guardians do not need to purchase a ticket. Dinner is not included in the ticket price.

Wednesday, July 16 – Meet Glinda and Oz from Wicked! Gather round as they read you their stories, listen to the soundtrack, and dance around with bubbles galore.

Wednesday, August 20- To be announced soon!

Wednesday, September 17 – To be announced soon!

Please note that by taking part in this event, you grant the event organizers full rights to use the images resulting from photography/video filming. If you do not wish to be photographed, please let the staff and/or photographer know.

