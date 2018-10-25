RSVP for Tiny Earth in Wisconsin

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Tuesday, October 30, 7–8:30 p.m.

Human-Nature Connection Lecture Series: Tiny Earth in Wisconsin. Sam Rikkers, executive director, Tiny Earth. In 2017, UW–Madison implemented Tiny Earth and joined the global network of instructors and students crowdsourcing antibiotic discovery from the soil. Tiny Earth inspires students in the sciences while addressing the pressing global health challenge of superbugs and antibiotic resistance. Fee: $10. Register by October 25.

