RSVP for Tiny Earth Symposium

press release: July 10-11, 2019, Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, Discovery Building, University of Wisconsin–Madison

Plan to arrive on July 9 for invite-only instructor meetings, plus a fun evening event open to all Tiny Earthers!

Our community’s annual symposium will take place at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Discovery Building on July 10 and 11, 2019 (plan to travel to Madison on July 9 and participate in an evening pre-symposium event!). The 2019 symposium will feature our annual poster competition, highlight innovative research and discovery across our community, and serve as a connection hub for Tiny Earth’s student-scientists and implementing instructors. The symposium is jam-packed with opportunities for students, instructors, and other supporters to take our program to the next level.

The program will include “tapas talks”, a series of short presentations on an exciting array of topics, from new lab methodologies implemented in Tiny Earth courses to special projects that extend our reach beyond the university classroom. After a provided lunch and keynote address, the annual poster competition will commence. Day 1 (July 10) will conclude with a fun reception dinner for symposium attendees and plenty of time to explore the vibrant Madison community.

We have great plans in store for Day 2 (July 11), so stay tuned!