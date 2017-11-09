Tippy, 3rd Dimension, Exploration Team, DJs Ilana Bryne, Glynis

press release: Tone Madison celebrates three years of publishing and events with music from five Madison-based acts: Tippy, 3rd Dimension, Exploration Team, and DJs Ilana Bryne and Glynis.

The wonderful Rachal Duggan (rachalduggan.com), who's illustrated many Tone Madison stories, will be doing live drawing at the event.

$10 / free for Tone Madison Patreon donors (patreon.com/tonemsn)