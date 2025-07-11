Tired Eyes

media release: Stalwarts of frayed future harmonics scour the Neil Young catalog and resuscitate all that is immense therein, calling themselves TIRED EYES (after a deep cut from 1975’s Tonight’s the Night). You know them already as Alan Sparhawk (Low/Black Eyed Snakes), Rich Mattson (Ol’ Yeller/Northstars), Glen Mattson (Lazer Bear/IROB), and Kraig Johnson (Run Westy Run/Jayhawks/Golden Smog). The newspapers say that Tired Eyes “isn’t just grabbing the AM gold hits from Harvest, but focusing on the genre-defying classic era Crazy Horse lineup. They drive home this point by taking their name from one of Young’s darker songs. ‘Heart of Gold,’ this is not.”

