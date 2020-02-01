Tisoki, MineSweepa

press release: Tisoki is a producer from the UK, who’s prominence in the electronic music scene has proven by his impressive catalogue of dancefloor anthems and melody driven songs alike. Sampling his taste from a selection of different styles, Tisoki’s pallet has led to creations that exercise his prowess in dubstep and other bass heavy genres, whilst also indulging in music of a more electric form.

MineSweepa, at only 22 years of age, is here to change the music scene as we know it. The quirky California native and current Oregonian has always been a trendsetter who plans to keep his experimental mindset in overdrive. Sweepa continues to innovate and challenge a variety of genres. More recently, MineSweepa had his debut release on Never Say Die: Black Label, which received support from Skism, Excision, Bassnectar, Downlink, Megalodon, 12th Planet, Habstrakt, Kill The Noise and more… In 2019, he plans on bridging the gap between Dance Music and alternative genres such as Hip Hop, Pop, Rock and blending it all together in his own electric style.