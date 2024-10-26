Titanic Menus: A Culinary Journey

media release: Join us as we welcome Wisconsin author Veronica Hinke to E.D. Locke Public Library! Veronica specializes in historical cooking and entertaining. She is the author of The Last Night on the Titanic: Unsinkable Drinking, Dining & Style; Titanic: The Official Cookbook; Harry Potter: Afternoon Tea Magic: Official Snacks, Sips, and Sweets Inspired by the Wizarding World; and The Great Gatsby Cooking and Entertaining Guide.

We're excited to hear Veronica speak about the Titanic from a culinary point of view. She'll delve into letters that first class Titanic passengers wrote to loved ones at home, describing the elaborate lunch feasts and other delicacies. We'll hear stories of Wisconsin residents who were aboard the Titanic, like Daniel (“Popcorn Dan”) Coxon, and more. Throughout the presentation, we'll nibble on seasonal foods that Titanic passengers ate, including the assorted cheeses that were offered on the first class luncheon buffet each day.

Recipes will be provided. Books will be available for purchase.

Space is limited; registration is required and will be available starting October 11 at mcfarlandlibrary.org.

This program is made possible by Beyond the Page, National Endowment for the Humanities, and Madison Community Foundation.