Titanic the Musical

press release: Presented in partnership with StageWorks Projects, this musical play examines the causes, conditions, and stories from a range of humanity aboard. It tells the tragic story with a compassionate book, intelligent lyrics and soaring melodies. This is the factual story of that ship—of her officers, crew and passengers, to be sure—but the central character of our TITANIC is the Titanic herself. All tickets are available online and at McGlynn Pharmacy a month prior to the performances. All shows are at the Stoughton Village Players Theater, 255 E Main Street, Stoughton.

Ticket prices: $15 for Thursday evening shows and Sunday matinee; $17 for Friday and Saturday evening shows.