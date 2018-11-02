Titanic the Musical
Stoughton Village Players/StageWorks Projects
Stoughton Village Players Theater 255 E. Main St. , Stoughton, Wisconsin
press release: Presented in partnership with StageWorks Projects, this musical play examines the causes, conditions, and stories from a range of humanity aboard. It tells the tragic story with a compassionate book, intelligent lyrics and soaring melodies. This is the factual story of that ship—of her officers, crew and passengers, to be sure—but the central character of our TITANIC is the Titanic herself. All tickets are available online
Ticket prices: $15 for Thursday evening shows and Sunday matinee; $17 for Friday and Saturday evening shows.