Tito's Dog Day
to
Dark Horse ArtBar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: SUNDAY AT 12 PM – 7 PMTito's Dog Day!
Bring yer puppers and meet some puppers! All good boys and girls welcome! We will also have a pack of adorable, adoptable pooches on hand from 12-2! Become a doggie daddy or mommy while enjoying a delicious craft cocktail! A percentage of sales will be made to Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin!
Info
Dark Horse ArtBar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers, Special Interests