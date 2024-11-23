media release: Come join us for the debut of our new show "Titza n Sass: A Burlesque Variety Show," where you will be entertained by a lineup of talented performers of all levels of experience showcasing their unique talents, skills, and artistry.

This show has no theme; so, there will definitely be a variety of acts in this show! Grab your friends and your tip money and get ready to experience a night full of unapologetic self expression and of course, plenty of Titza n Sass!

Cover: $10 at the door (Cash only + bring money to tip your performers)

Doors open at 7:30 PM. Show starts at 8 PM!

Find more info at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/titza-n-sass-a-burlesque-variety-show-18-tickets-1001652358167