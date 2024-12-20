media release: Come join us the 3rd Friday of each month for "Titza n Sass: A Burlesque Variety Show" where you will be entertained by a lineup of talented performers of all levels of experience showcasing their unique talents, skills, and artistry.

Every show is different with some shows featuring themes while others have no theme; so there will definitely be no shortage of variety here! Grab your friends and your tip money and get ready to experience a night full of unapologetic self expression and, of course, plenty of Titza n Sass!

Cover: $10 at the door to be paid the night of the show (Cash only + bring money to tip your performers)

Doors open at 7:30 PM. Show starts at 8 PM!

Frequently Asked Questions/What To Know Before You Go

How old do I have to be to attend? - You must be 18 or older to attend and IDs will be checked.

Can I pay my cover online? Can I pay with credit card? - Cover must be paid at the DOOR ONLY. This is a CASH ONLY event. We do not accept credit cards.

Is there free parking? - Free parking is available at the venue. If the parking lot is full when you arrive there is free street parking. The production and venue are not responsible for any lost or stolen items inside or outside the parking lot and/or venue.

What is expected of me as an audience member? - We expect our audience to be safe and encouraging. As such any hateful or discriminatory speech body shaming of any kind heckling etc. are PROHIBITED. If you engage in any of these behaviors you will be removed from the event WITHOUT a refund and may not be allowed back to another show.

Can I touch the performers? Can they touch me? - The safety of our performers and audience is of utmost importance. To provide a safe space consent is MANDATORY. You are not allowed to touch our performers without permission and they are not allowed to touch you without permission.

Is there alcohol available? - In order to provide a sober space and allow this to be an 18+ event alcohol will not be available for purchase. However we will have soft drinks and light snacks available for purchase (cash only).

Is there nudity in the show? - In accordance with laws there will not be full nudity in the show; however performers may or may not strip down to pasties and/or underwear during their act.

What exactly is burlesque? - Burlesque has been called “the art of the tease” but it is much more than that. Burlesque is a way to empower yourself through unique self expression on stage. Some performers strip off costume pieces during their acts and some don’t. Some tell stories and some don’t. It’s all about being YOU!

What should I bring to the show? - An open mind positive and encouraging energy and some tip money!

Does the show have a theme? - Some shows have themes and some do not. See the event title and/or description to see if the show has a theme.

What if I attend the show and decide I’d like to perform sometime? - If you are interested in performing you can speak with emcees Titza Nass and/or Sass E. Smiles after the show or follow Titza Nass (@titza_nass) and/or Sass E. Smiles (@sass.e.smiles) on Instagram where show signs ups are announced. Performers of ANY experience level are welcome to sign up.

If you have additional questions regarding this show you can e-mail burlesquevariety@gmail.com.