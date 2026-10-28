× Expand Natasha Michaels TJ Klune and friend, left, and the cover of 'Murmuration.' TJ Klune

media release: Prairie Pages is excited to announce that we will be partnering with the Sun Prairie Public Library to host author TJ Klune! TJ will be promoting his latest novel MURMURATION (releases 11/17). There will be a facilitated discussion, Q&A, and book signing to follow. Please note this is NOT a ticketed event. Seats will be available on a first come, first served basis.

About the Book: A timeless romance set in a perfect little town with a big dark secret by #1 New York Times bestselling author TJ Klune, now available in hardcover from Tor Books.

A bookseller, a waiter, and the best little town there is!

On a temperate morning in 1954, Mike wakes up in the idyllic town of Amorea.

Amorea is perfect.

Mike works his dream job at the local bookstore, where he leads lively discussions of literature with the local women’s club. At the diner, the walls are plastered with beaming photos of the residents, and all the staff know his order—especially Sean, the waiter who has a special smile just for Mike and, after years of anticipation, is ready to take the next step in their burgeoning romance.

Everything is perfect.

But the edges of the town are beginning to fray. Odd things catch Mike’s attention, things no one else seems to notice or care about. There are no children or parents in Amorea and no one who’s left town for the far mountains has ever come back. There are subjects in the diner photos that only a few people can remember.

One night, Mike wakes up to a stormcloud of uncanny starlings blackening the sky. And soon enough, he begins to question whether his name is even Mike.

As violent memories of another life interfere with everything good about Amorea and Mike loses hold on his identity, he will do whatever he can to keep Sean from the darkness that is coming.

Nothing here is perfect, but there is someone worth saving.

Perfect for fans of Severance, The Twilight Zone, and Stephen King, as well as queer romance.

About TJ Klune: TJ KLUNE is the #1 New York Times and #1 USA Today bestselling, Lambda Literary Award-winning author of The House in the Cerulean Sea, Somewhere Beyond the Sea, Under the Whispering Door, In the Lives of Puppets, the Green Creek Series for adults, the Extraordinaries Series for teens, and more. Being queer himself, Klune believes it’s important—now more than ever—to have accurate, positive queer representation in stories.