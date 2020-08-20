ONLINE: TJ Klune

press release: Join Reading Group Choices online for our next Facebook Live Chat with author TJ Klune! The event is part of the Book a Day program.

TJ will talk about his book THE HOUSE IN THE CERULEAN SEA and his new YA debut THE EXTRAORDINARIES. Post questions here before the chat, and tune in on Thursday, August 20th @ 12pm CST on our Facebook page!

Each of our authors also chooses a favorite bookstore resource for readers to support. TJ encourages you to shop local at Riverby Books in Fredricksburg, Virginia (https://www.riverbybooks.com/).

The Book a Day program brings you a daily dose of reading, along with free author chats and interviews. Follow us here, Instagram (@readinggroupchoices) and on Twitter to stay posted! https://twitter.com/ReadingGChoices