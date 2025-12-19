× Expand Udo Spreitzenbarth A close-up of T.K. Sheffield. T.K. Sheffield

media release: Local author T.K. Sheffield is thrilled to announce the release of her latest novel, The Valentine Lines, a charming comedy that reimagines Cupid working as a matchmaker in Mineral Point, Wisconsin.

Cupid, a.k.a. Bart McGee, trades the corporate pressure cooker of Mt. Olympus, Inc., for a simpler life in small-town Wisconsin to work as a matchmaker. But when he falls for a local baker, and his Olympus relatives descend, chaos ensues. The book is filled with snappy banter, slapstick antics, and mythological mix-ups. Beneath the fun, however, lies a heartfelt exploration of love, trust, and self-discovery.

"It's a modern Bell, Book, and Candle," Sheffield says, a writer known for cozy mysteries and uplifting stories. "This book celebrates life in southwest Wisconsin, a magical place already. I just wrote it down."

The Valentine Lines is available in ebook, paperback, and a soon-to-be-released audiobook.

TK Sheffield, MA, writes stories for readers to laugh and escape. Her cozy mysteries, The Backyard Model Mysteries, are The Devil Wears Prada meets a Wisconsin supper club.

New releases in 2025 include a children’s horse story and The Valentine Lines, a screwball comedy. A UW-Madison and Mount Mary University graduate, she serves on the board of the Wisconsin Writers Association, hosts the Wispresso Cafe, an author chat show, and is a member of Blackbird Writers, Sisters in Crime, and SCBWI.

Her books have earned an International Book Publishing Award Silver Medal (Humor), an Eric Hoffer Finalist nod, and others. Her screenplays have earned award wins or finalist nominations in multiple festivals, including the Madison Film Festival and the Wisconsin Screenwriters Symposium.

A lifelong equestrian, TK lives in rural Wisconsin and shares glimpses of sunrises and the wildlife in her backyard.