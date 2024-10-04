T.L. Luke

Giant Jones Brewing Company 931 E. Main St., Suite 9, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Now Showing: "Let Auntie Luke Explain!" Comics by TL Luke

T.L. Luke is a professional illustrator providing printed goods, custom commission services, and art. T.L. Luke established their art business in 2018, and has been supported by the Madison community ever since.

Showing now through 10/19!

Reception on Gallery Night, 5-9 pm (Oct. 4) and a get out the vote event from 6-8 pm on Oct. 16.

608-620-5172
