T'Monde
Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565
media release: Three remarkably accomplished young musicians come together in T’Monde, the Louisiana phenomenon that Offbeat Magazine has called “a creative fusion of classic country and out-of-the-way Cajun.” With a combined 10 Grammy nominations between members Drew Simon, Kelli Jones,and Megan Constantin, T’Monde brings influences ranging from early Country music to ancient French and Creole ballads to present day Cajun music.
Music