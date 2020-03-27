TNGL, Romy, Jai Soleil

press release: Come connect with interesting people amidst heady bass music. We have a great line-up of regional DJs and visual artists to showcase excellent modern bass music and art.

**** TOP NOTCH PRODUCTION ****

Earth shaking sound by BassBoss

High quality laser beam show

Live visuals by EtrnlFortrss

Live painting from our friend @thebenbrooksart

Show starts @ 10pm

$5 Cover, 21+

Safe Dancefloor Policy

Don't Be A Dick

https://www.facebook.com/ events/2946455918750662/

**** MUSICAL ARTISTS ****

Madison, WI artist TNGL takes listeners on hypnotic journeys through dubstep, neuro hop, and world psy bass music. He immerses audiences in mystical tones and thick low-end grooves. You will love finding out for yourself why his fans refer to his music as "refreshing" and "different" as you explore strange new worlds with him.

https://soundcloud.com/tngl

https://www.instagram.com/ tngl_music

https://www.facebook.com/ TNGLmusic/

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Romy is best known for playing bass music but dabbles in psy and dance genres as well. Her track selection will keep you in the zone.

https://soundcloud.com/ romymusica

https://www.facebook.com/ romydubstep

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Jai Soleil began his life long pursuit of delicious dance beats in Baltimore, MD back in 1992. It was at his first party, Fever, hearing his first track, FSOL's Papua New Guinea, played by Feelgood. So began years of going to parties. A move to Boulder, CO in 1996 saw Jai's move from dancer to DJ. Starting out as DJai Sunrise, he found his love in the beautiful melodies of trance. As his music style grew deeper from trance to progressive house, the name changed to Jai Soleil (French for the "sun").

Over the years, Jai has promoted many events small and large, for thousands of dancers. Jai has been involved with the scene in one way or another for over half of his life now.

The current flavour of Jai Soleil is a wide variety of chillaxed, filthy beautiful, spacebass loverbeatz...Especially adapted for opening sets and sunrise sessions, of which he has played for over 20 years now...

https://soundcloud.com/ jaisoleil

https://www.facebook.com/ djaisoleil

***************** VISUAL ARTISTS ******************

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~

EtrnlFortrss (Visuals) // VJ based out Madison, WI providing trippy textures for your night out.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

TheBenBrooks (Live Painting, Flyer Design) // Ben Brooks is a Madison based artist. His style plays with elements of retro futurism, art nouveau, pop surrealism, and graphic design.

https://www.instagram.com/ thebenbrooksart