TNGL, Super Smash Atoms, Zonik, Synesthesia Produktionz

press release: Extra Sensory Perception: Come connect with interesting people amidst heady bass music. We have a great line-up of regional DJs and visual artists to showcase the best in modern bass music and modern art.

Doors @ 9pm, Show @ 10pm - 2am, Friday, Nov 1, The Rigby (upstairs)

$5

https://www.facebook.com/ events/436159870236566/

(or search "Extra Sensory Perception" on facebook)

Enjoy a top notch production:

🔊 Earth shaking sound by BassBoss

🤩 High quality laser beam show

Live visuals w/ projection mapping

Live painting from our freaky friend @thebenbrooksart

Keep the Halloween vibes rolling:

Halloween costumes are encouraged

Candy will be available for Wook or Treaters™ looking for a snack

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

TNGL // Madison

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Madison artist TNGL takes listeners on hypnotic journeys through world psy and bass music. He immerses audiences in mystical tones and thick low-end grooves. You will love finding out for yourself why his fans refer to his music as "refreshing" and "different" as you explore strange new worlds with him.

https://soundcloud.com/tngl

https://www.instagram.com/ tngl_music

https://www.facebook.com/ TNGLmusic/

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Super Smash Atoms // Chicago

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Grime/Jungle producer and sound engineer based in Chicago, Illinois!

https://soundcloud.com/ smashatomic

https://www.facebook.com/ djsupersmashatoms/

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Zonik // Milwaukee

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Mind bending futuristic frequencies. Zonik squanches the crowd every time, leaving them wanting more!

https://soundcloud.com/zonik_ official

https://www.facebook.com/ ZONIKofficial/

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~

Synesthesia Produktionz (Visuals) // Chicago,

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~

We are a multifaceted production company that touches all 5 senses! We coordinate events and do sound, lighting and projection mapping! we have other thing live food and live art usually at our events. we do custom events so contact me if you'd like an event with sensory overload!!

https://www.facebook.com/ SynesthesiaProduktionz

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

TheBenBrooks (Live Painting, Flyer Design) // Madison

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Ben Brooks is a Madison based artist. His style plays with elements of retro futurism, art nouveau, pop surrealism, and graphic design.

https://www.instagram.com/ thebenbrooksart