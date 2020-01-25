TNGL, Zonik, Fingerz Cut
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: TOP NOTCH PRODUCTION
Earth shaking sound by BassBoss
High quality laser beam show
**** MUSICAL ARTISTS ****
TNGL // Madison artist, TNGL takes listeners on hypnotic journeys through dubstep, neuro hop, and world psy bass music. He immerses audiences in mystical tones and thick low-end grooves. You will love finding out for yourself why his fans refer to his music as "refreshing" and "different" as you explore strange new worlds with him.
Zonik // Milwaukee: Mind bending futuristic frequencies: Zonik squanches the crowd every time, leaving them wanting more!
Fingerz Cut
***************** VISUAL ARTISTS ******************
Bird's Eye Projections (Visuals) // Animator and VJ based in Madison.
TheBenBrooks (Live Painting, Flyer Design) // Ben Brooks is a Madison based artist. His style plays with elements of retro futurism, art nouveau, pop surrealism, and graphic design.
Show starts @ 10pm, $5 Cover; 21+.
Safe Dancefloor Policy; Don't Be A Dick