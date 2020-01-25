TNGL, Zonik, Fingerz Cut

press release: TOP NOTCH PRODUCTION

Earth shaking sound by BassBoss

High quality laser beam show

**** MUSICAL ARTISTS ****

TNGL // Madison artist, TNGL takes listeners on hypnotic journeys through dubstep, neuro hop, and world psy bass music. He immerses audiences in mystical tones and thick low-end grooves. You will love finding out for yourself why his fans refer to his music as "refreshing" and "different" as you explore strange new worlds with him.

https://soundcloud.com/tngl

https://www.instagram.com/ tngl_music

https://www.facebook.com/ TNGLmusic/

Zonik // Milwaukee: Mind bending futuristic frequencies: Zonik squanches the crowd every time, leaving them wanting more!

https://soundcloud.com/zonik_ official

https://www.facebook.com/ ZONIKofficial/

Fingerz Cut

***************** VISUAL ARTISTS ******************

Bird's Eye Projections (Visuals) // Animator and VJ based in Madison.

TheBenBrooks (Live Painting, Flyer Design) // Ben Brooks is a Madison based artist. His style plays with elements of retro futurism, art nouveau, pop surrealism, and graphic design.

https://www.instagram.com/ thebenbrooksart

Show starts @ 10pm, $5 Cover; 21+.

Safe Dancefloor Policy; Don't Be A Dick