To Boldly Go

Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: Most people dream of traveling to space. Join us to explore the current state of human spaceflight. We’ll take a virtual tour of the International Space Station, and delve into topics like the recent Soyuz explosion, the movie “First Man” about the first astronauts to land on the Moon, plans for heading back to the Moon, and more. We’ll also give you a tour of the current night sky.

Tickets are $2.50 and available online (HERE), by mail, or at the door. Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. We accept walk-ins on stand-by for sold out shows.

Monday, November 12:  6:30-7:30 PM 

Tuesday, November 13:  No shows (Parent-Teacher Conferences)

Wednesday, November 14:  6:30-7:30 PM  

Wednesday, November 14:  7:45-8:45 PM  

Info
Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
Kids & Family, Lectures & Seminars
608-663-6102
