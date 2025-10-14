To Build Our Courage

from the Activist Calendar: Tues. Oct. 14, 5:45 pm – 8:45 pm Madison Mennonite Church (1501 Gilbert Rd.) Faith Based Non-Cooperation in the Authoritarian Moment! Over the course of the three hour training we’ll have a potluck dinner, spend time in song together and dive into trainings. Mennonite Action staff and leaders will facilitate trainings titled: Faith-Based Noncooperation in the Authoritarian Moment; Noncooperation Scenario Exercise; Nonviolent Action; Courageous Closing This will include instruction, education, and spiritual formation to equip us for public action, as well as the chance to “practice” thinking through how these actions can look and feel in the moment. “Practicing” prepares our minds, bodies, and spirits, so we can feel confident in taking bold action.