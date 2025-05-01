To Lift Everyone: The Changing Cost of Poverty Reduction in the United States

The Institute for Research on Poverty hosts seminars on the UW-Madison campus during the academic year. These presentations are free and open to the public.

media release: The Robert J. Lampman Memorial Lecture

Given by Matthew Desmond

Maurice P. During Professor of Sociology, Princeton University and Principal Investigator of The Eviction Lab

This annual lecture honors the life’s work of Robert J. Lampman, a professor of economics at UW–Madison for over 30 years and IRP’s founder and guiding spirit. The lecture features eminent poverty scholars discussing their research on the topics to which Lampman devoted his intellectual career: poverty, the distribution of income and wealth, and related public policy. The lecture is held on the UW-Madison campus and is open to the public. Videos and transcripts of past lectures, as well as the opportunity to donate to the Robert J. Lampman Memorial Fund are available on this website.

reception to follow the lecture

This event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required.

IRP's mission is to advance the understanding of the causes and consequences of poverty and inequality by producing rigorous research, training scholars, engaging with policymakers and practitioners, and widely disseminating evidence. Learn more about our work.

You can find more about the Robert J.Lampman Memorial Lecture series here.