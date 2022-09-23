To the Dogs, Pursuit, Ruin Dweller
BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: An epic night of heavy metal madness!
To the Dogs- Milwaukee Black/Thrash Metal/Crust
https://tothedogs.bandcamp.com/
Pursuit- Thrash Metal from Fargo, North Dakota
https://pursuitfargo.bandcamp.com/
Ruin Dweller- Apocalyptic Death Metal from Madison
https://ruindweller.bandcamp.com/
TBA
Bands are in this order.
Doors 7:00pm/Show 8:00pm
$10 Cover - Ages 21+
Music