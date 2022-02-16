ONLINE: To the Moon and Beyond

press release: NASA’s uncrewed Artemis 1 mission to the Moon and beyond could launch as early as March 12, 2022. This will be the first integrated test flight of the new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft, which is designed to take humans to the Moon. Join us to learn more about this mission and this powerful rocket. We’ll also explore the current night sky.

This event is FREE but registration is required.